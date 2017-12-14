Holly Barrera, Hannah Rogers Lead SBCC Women in Rout

College Basketball

Holly Barrera scored a season-high 17 points on Thursday and Hannah Rogers recorded a double-double as SBCC dominated the second half in a 93-53 women’s basketball rout of Rio Hondo at the West Hills Tournament in Lemoore.

The Vaqueros (6-4) led 34-31 at the half, then erupted for a 34-12 third-quarter surge. They closed with a 19-4 run and took a 68-43 lead into the final period. They kept it going during a 25-10 fourth quarter that produced a plus-37 advantage (59-22) in the second half.

It was the third win by 40-plus points in the last six games for the Vaqueros, who beat Copper Mountain by 45 and Imperial Valley by 51.

Barrera, a freshman guard from Dos Pueblos High, hit 7-11 from the field for the Vaqueros, who’ve won three straight and five of their last six. Rogers added 14 points (on 5-6 shooting) and 12 rebounds.

Aaliyah Pauling also had a double-double with 14 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Sophia Torres added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Vaqueros used all 14 players and six scored in double figures.

Jennae Mayberry tallied 10 points and four boards and Lauren Noggle had 10 points. Diamond Alexander added seven points and seven rebounds.

“We consistently hit the high-low and found ourselves up big, SBCC coach Sandrine Krul said. "We had very balanced scoring and everyone contributed to a great team win."

SBCC outshot the Roadrunners 46 to 30 percent and doubled them up on the boards, 57-28.

Santa Barbara will take on the host West Hills on Friday at 7 p.m. in a semifinal of the Don Wakentin Classic. Sequoias, the state’s No. 2 team with a 15-0 record, will battle No. 6 Fresno City in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.