Hollywood Glitz to Illuminate Holiday Parade of Lights

By Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara | November 11, 2018

One of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events — the 32nd Annual Parade of Lights — sets sail at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Festivities begin at 3 p.m., and after the boat parade there will be a fireworks show on West Beach, and an awards party at the Maritime Museum.

All the events are free to attend.

Some 30 illuminated boats will be decorated according to this year’s theme, Hollywood Holidays, which likely will include plenty of glitz, glamour, and bright lights.

Before the parade, families can visit Santa’s Village on the pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. Starting at 3 p.m. there will be elves with goody bags for the first 300 children, 10 tons of snow, and holiday music provided by K-LITE 101.7.

Santa Claus will be there for free family photos, of course, so don’t forget to bring a camera.

Best viewing locations for the boat parade and fireworks include Stearns Wharf, the Breakwater, and East Beach. The event concludes with a festive awards gala for boater participants at the Maritime Museum, complete with gifts and cash prizes.

Registration is open for the five boat competition categories, and it’s free to enter. Participants can enter human-powered, power, sail, power, or commercial other vessels. Get entry forms at Harbor Market, Harbor Fuel Dock, Waterfront offices, or visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParadeofLights.

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2018 Parade of Lights Committee, Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParadeofLights for additional details, including registration forms for interested boater participants.

Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.

 

