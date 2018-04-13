Hollywood U2 Coming to Chumash Resort

Hollywood U2, the world’s greatest U2 tribute show, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, May 18. Tickets for the show are $10.

Based in Los Angeles, Hollywood U2 was founded by the band’s lead singer Joe Hier in 2003.

Along with Stevie Adams (guitar), Roy Murray (drums) and Harley Duggan (bass), these four multi-talented musicians have performed to sold-out audiences in countries worldwide.

The group pays tribute to U2, which was formed in Dublin, Ireland, in 1976 and grew to become one of the largest musical acts of all time.

Quickly earning worldwide fame and success through its passionate lyrics and powerhouse performances, U2 has garnered a plethora of awards including 22 Grammy Awards, 15 Meteor Music Awards and six MTV Video Music Awards.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and has released multiple chart-topping hits. To name a few: “One,” “I Will Follow,” “Moment of Surrender,” “With or Without You,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Beautiful Day.”



In 2015, Bono himself invited Hollywood U2’s Hier up on stage to sing “The Sweetest Thing” with him and U2 during the Innocence and Experience Tour.

The performance made international headlines, and in a radio interview a few days later, Bono said, “He (Heir) was the split of me and he sang beautifully.”

In 2016, Hollywood U2 received the Hollywood F.A.M.E. Producers Choice Award for Outstanding Tribute and was nominated as Best Tribute Band at the Los Angeles Music Awards.



Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

