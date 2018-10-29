Monday, October 29 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Hollywood’s Val Kilmer Joins BigSpeak Speakers Bureau

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | October 29, 2018 | 4:28 p.m.

After living most of his life in the spotlight as a stage actor and international film star, Val Kilmer is now entering the arena as a keynote speaker, working exclusively with Santa Barbara’s BigSpeak Speakers Bureau.

Last year, Kilmer hosted an exclusive screening of his one man show turned film, Citizen Twain, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. That performance, plus other keynote speeches, will be available to the public by booking Kilmer through BigSpeak.

Beginning his career as a stage actor at age 4, Kilmer became an international film star in the 1980s starting with Top Secret!, then the cult classic Real Genius, as well as the blockbuster films Top Gun, Willow and The Saint.

His professional career began when he was accepted into Juilliard’s drama department at age 17, making him the youngest acceptance to date.

While studying at The Juilliard School, he co-authored and starred in the play How It All Began, directed by Des McAnuff and performed at the Public Theatre at the New York Shakespeare Festival to national acclaim.

Kilmer also appeared on Broadway in The Slab Boys with Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn. Subsequently, he joined The Colorado Shakespeare Festival starring in Hamlet in 1988.
 
Kilmer’s film credits include: Doc Holliday in the classic western Tombstone; Jim Morrison in  Oliver Stone’s rock ‘n roll biopic The Doors; the starring role and title character in The Saint; Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever; starring opposite Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in Heat; co-starring with Marlon Brando in The Island of Dr. Moreau; and starring opposite Michael Douglas the the thriller The Ghost and the Darkness.

He also lent his voice to the first Dreamworks animated film The Prince of Egypt after being asked to play both Moses and God by his friends Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen.

In 2012, Kilmer was awarded an honorary doctorate of Fine Arts from William Woods University.

Kilmer also has written, directed and produced plays, released a CD and donated the profits to charity, and created enamel paint on metal art exhibits shown across the nation.

Kilmer is currently working on Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which is in production and set to be released in 2020.

For more information or to book Kilmer for a speaking event contact BigSpeak at [email protected] or 805-965-1400.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

