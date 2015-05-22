Local Holocaust Survivor to Speak at Screening of Film Based on His Life

Thomas Blatt's book, From the Ashes of Sobibor: A Story of Survival, tells the story of the most successful revolt and escape from any Nazi camp during World War II. Fifteen years old at the time of the revolt, Oct. 14, 1943, and himself a prisoner at the camp, Blatt played a pivotal role in masterminding it along with two of his fellow prisoners.

Now 88 years old and living in Santa Barbara, Blatt will be the honored guest at the screening of Escape from Sobibor, the film based on his book, and the final film in the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s Holocaust Spring Film Series.

During the revolt, 200 prisoners escaped and 150 were captured and killed, but close to 50 survived. Blatt was one of these few to survive this miraculous escape from an extermination camp.

Following his escape, Blatt was shot by a Polish farmer and wandered through the surrounding forest until the liberation — the bullet remains lodged in his lower jaw today. He has extensively researched the event and its related history and has written two books on the subject, as well as spoken widely on the topic.

"We knew our fate. We knew that we were in an extermination camp and death was our destiny. We knew that even a sudden end to the war might spare the inmates of the ‘normal’ concentration camps, but never us. Only desperate actions could shorten our suffering and maybe afford us a chance of escape. And the will to resist had grown and ripened," Blatt writes in his book. "We had no dreams of liberation; we hoped merely to destroy the camp and to die from bullets rather than from gas. We would not make it easy for the Germans."

Blatt served as a writer and technical consultant on the film. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers following the screening. The free event will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, 524 Chapala St.

— Diana Oplinger is the marketing and communications manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.