Homegrown Orcutt Schools Superintendent Bob Bush to Retire

After four years at the helm of the district in which he spent his entire 42-year career, he says he's ready to 'go out on top' and maybe try something new

Bob Bush will retire this year from his post as superintendent of the Orcutt Union School District, where the Orcutt native has spent his entire career in education.

The northern Santa Barbara County schools administrator has spent four years at the helm of the 10-school district and 42 total years, starting out as a sixth-grade teacher at Patterson Road Elementary in 1972.

Bush, 65, told Noozhawk on Wednesday that he will retire June 30 so he can “go out on top” and maybe try something new, although he's not sure what. He will also spend more time with his wife, Debbie, and with his two adult children, who also live on the Central Coast.

“You know what, I think it’s time,” Bush said. “I’ve had a great time in Orcutt.”

Bush informed school board members of his decision last month so they’ll have plenty of time to find a replacement by July 1.

The lifelong local grew up in Orcutt schools and graduated from Righetti High School in 1967 before attending Allan Hancock College and then Chico State University.

Bush returned to Orcutt and has taught students at Patterson, Lakeview Junior High, Joe Nightingale Elementary and Pine Grove Elementary. He went on to become a principal and assistant superintendent, and also coached youth football, softball, baseball, track and basketball over the years.

He called the decision to retire tough but necessary, a chance to bring in a fresh pair of eyes to continue leading Orcutt schools in the right direction.

“I’m going to miss it,” Bush said. “I’m going to miss the people.”

The Orcutt school board was expected to vote Wednesday night to hire search firm Leadership Associates to begin the hunt for a new superintendent.

Bush said he would be happy to help his successor settle in, and guaranteed folks will still see him around town and at the schools about which he’s so passionate.

