Home Builders Association Honors Leadership, Looks to the Future

At the annual Home Builders Association 2009 Leadership Recognition Dinner last month, more than 100 members heard housing industry top executives predict what the future holds for the building community.

Guest speaker Bob Rivinius, California Home Building Industry Association president and chief executive officer, said the association will continue educating decision-makers on how to help the state and nation recover from the current economic crisis.

Outgoing 2008 President Maury Froman of Rottman Froman Communities presented the Builder of the Year Award to Terry Flatley of Flatley Homes, Associate of the Year to Urban McLellan of The Urban Company, the Government Affairs Award to Rick Engineering, a Special Recognition Award to Jeanne Helphenstine of South County Realty, and the President’s Award to HBA Executive Officer Jennifer Phillip and Government Affairs Director Jerry Bunin.

“This has been a pretty tough past year. The economic crisis that has plagued our industry for the past few years has surpassed our industry and now affects virtually every type of business,” Froman noted. “But in spite of all these things, this association has a lot to be proud of as we have accomplished a number of very positive things for our industry this past year.”

Incoming President Derek Hansen of The Towbes Group said, “As one of the stewards of the American Dream of home ownership, it is imperative that the home building industry remain positive about what we do. We cannot control the markets or the lenders. Building quality homes that our customers can be proud to call their own is and always has been what makes Central Coast home builders unique.”

In addition to Hansen as president and Froman as past president, the association installed its 2009 officers: John Theisen of Midland Pacific Building Corp. as vice president, Shawn Reed of Robbins Reed Inc. as secretary and Clarence Cabreros of Rabobank, NA as treasurer.

The association also installed its 2009 board of directors: Lisa Toke of Andre, Morris & Buttery; Dave Cox of Barnett Cox & Associates; John Campanella of Bermant Development Company; Liz Moody of Cannon; Travis Fuentez of Fuentez Family LL; Tawnya Lettau of Chase; Jim Gray of Chicago Title; Tony Westbrook of Coastal Reprographics Services; Kevin Irot of First American Title; Terry Flatley of Flatley Homes, Steve Lott of The Gas Company; Greg Nester of Greg Nester Homes; Maria Lyon of Heritage Oaks Bank; Jim Acton of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty; Chris Skiff of Horizon Multi-Housing; Jon Luker of Luker Framing; Ken Triguiero of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing; Steve Scott of R.W. Scott Construction; Jeanne Helphenstine of South County Realty; Urban McLellan of The Urban Company; Laurie Tamura of Urban Planning Concepts; and Gary Politte of Watt Communities.

Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.