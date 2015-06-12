Home Care Assistance Hosting Open House for New Santa Barbara Office

Home Care Assistance, a leading provider of nonmedical, in-home senior care, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Santa Barbara, at 1165 Coast Village Road, Suite B.

This latest addition to the Home Care Assistance network will serve the Santa Barbara community, adding to the strong presence Home Care Assistance has already established in Southern California, with offices serving the greater Orange and San Diego counties.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 to commemorate the opening of the new office.

“I am excited to introduce Home Care Assistance to Santa Barbara seniors and their families as the premier service provider of in-home care,” said Marilyn Berman, director of client care for Home Care Assistance Santa Barbara. “Our mission is to change the way the world ages through innovative programs such as our Balanced Care Method, which is based on the scientifically studied lifestyles of the longest living people on Earth, and our Cognitive Therapeutics Method, an activities-based program designed to stimulate the brain and delay the onset of cognitive decline. I am eager to introduce these programs and the many other ways we bring high-quality care services to the Santa Barbara senior population.”

The event will include a photography exhibition featuring images of older adults across the world taken by Santa Barbara photographers in light of the company’s mission to celebrate seniors and change the way the world ages. All photographs at the event will be for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Santa Barbara Village, a local nonprofit serving seniors in Santa Barbara County. Light appetizers and refreshments will also be served.

The event will bring together members of the professional senior care community, the Home Care Assistance team, friends, families and other champions of healthy aging.

Please call or email Marilyn Berman at 805.680.8457 or [email protected] to RSVP or for more information.

To schedule a free in-home assessment or get more information about Home Care Assistance of Santa Barbara, click here or call 805.680.8457.

— Katarina Livaskani is an online marketing assistant for Home Care Assistance.