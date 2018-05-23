Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:54 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Home Challenge Energy Champions Recognized

By Sheridan Taphorn for emPower | May 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The first 50 Home Challenge — Solvang participants to complete extensive home energy efficiency projects recently celebrated the milestone with city and county officials during a recent City Council meeting at Solvang City Hall.

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson and Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann presented plaques to homeowners Peter and Jutta Aichinger, and Meagan and Eric Tambini recognizing their commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

“The Aichgers, Tambinis and other homeowners have shown great leadership in changing the way their homes use energy,” said Marisa Hanson, emPower Central Coast program specialist.

“Energy efficiency and building technology have come a long way since many of Santa Barbara County’s homes were built. Making energy efficiency improvements not only uses our resources more wisely, it creates more comfortable living spaces,” she said.

Soon after moving in, the Aichingers found the outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system kept their new home less than comfortable.

The 50 Home Challenge retrofit included replacing insulation and ventilation, changing extreme heat up and cool down to a more gradual, comfortable and energy-efficient experience.

Peter Aichinger said the changes have made the home more livable, and the energy conservation benefits are also important to his family.

The Aichingers and Tambinis worked with an emPower Energy Coach to identify some common, energy-efficiency issues in their homes, such as outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, insufficient insulation, and numerous cracks and gaps.

The emPower program connected them with qualified local contractors and available rebates that saved them thousands of dollars on their retrofits.
 
The 50 Home Challenge is a joint initiative of Santa Barbara County’s emPower Central Coast program and the nonprofit CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Project) to engage an entire community and retrofit 50 single-family homes to make them more energy efficient.

For more information or to schedule a home consultation with an emPower Energy Coach, visit www.empowersbc.org.

— Sheridan Taphorn for emPower.

From left, Devon Hartman, CHERP; Meagan and Eric Tambini; Jutta and Peter Aichinger; and Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 