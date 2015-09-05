Want a Quick Fix for Your Home Décor? Start with the Floor and Well-Placed Area Rugs

Home Furnishings

From warmth and comfort to subtle boundaries and even a splash of color, area rugs can easily transform any space

There is nothing that will transform a room as quickly as an area rug. Available in a wide range of prices, patterns, colors, textures and styles, area rugs are a time efficient “voila” decorating trick, making subtle or dramatic change as easy as unrolling a rug.

Many believe there are hard and fast rules about how to use area rugs. Today’s area rugs, however, beg us to break the rules and have some fun.

Here are some reasons and ways to use area rugs in your home:

Define a Space

All legs of the furniture located on an area rug essentially create a room within a room.

If you want the space to feel less clearly defined and more casual, try two feet on, two feet off.

Wake Up and Update

Do you have a drab or dated-feeling room in need of a shot of espresso? An area rug can add instant color or pattern to a sleepy space.

By adding some of the same colors used in the rug in throws or pillows, the new color can feel fresh but anchored in the room.

Pinterest has great examples of different kinds of rugs in different spaces. Click here for some ideas.

More Is More

A popular trend these days is rug layering.

To avoid looking like a rug showroom and to do this new look correctly, two is the maximum you can layer and the two rugs should be different colors, textures and sizes.

For example, a zebra rug looks great on top of a simple sisal rug in a library, living room or study. Apartmenttherapy.com shows different ways to layer area rugs. Click here for some examples.

Why Just One?

Using two matching area rugs in a room can be great way to define two separate sitting areas while at the same time keeping the look of the room clean and cohesive.

Houzz.com has some fun ideas about using multiple rugs in a space. Click here to get started.

Then Again, Mix Things Up!

While two matching rugs create a certain pulled together look, two rugs that do not match but work together create a bohemian, relaxed and unstudied look.

There is no way to know whether this look will work until you experiment with it in your home, so be sure to check the return or approval policy of the store before you head out the door with several rugs!

