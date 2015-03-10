Three-Bedroom Home Destroyed by Fire Near San Marcos Pass

Residents escape without injury; the cause remains under investigation

The occupants of a home near San Marcos Pass escaped without injury late Monday night before the structure burned to the ground, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the residence in the 6600 block of Stagecoach Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The first units on scene found the three-bedroom house engulfed in flames, Sadecki said, and were unable to prevent its destruction.

The county Fire Department sent five engines, a water tender and a battalion chief to the scene, and they were assisted by crews from the Painted Cave and San Marcos Pass volunteer fire departments.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation early Tuesday, Sadecki said.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide housing for the displaced residents.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.