Home For Good Replaces Collaborative on Homelessness

The Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness Policy (C3H) Council determined on Dec. 14 that to function more effectively it would move to Home For Good Santa Barbara County, under the direction of the Untied Way.

The C3H Policy Council voted to become the Home For Good Santa Barbara County Funders Collaborative. In addition to representatives from existing city and county partners, the collaborative will include other funding partners.

The Home For Good Funders Collaborative will bring together philanthropy and public funders to jointly invest in solutions to homelessness in Santa Barbara County with the goal of ensuring that housing and services needs are addressed.

On Aug. 31, Home For Good Santa Barbara County was announced at the United Way celebration of its first AmeriCorps Partnership Graduation held at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

The action plan was presented by Eddie Taylor, CEO of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

“The mission of Home For Good Santa Barbara County is to eliminate the negative impacts of homelessness on our homeless neighbors, on our businesses, and on our communities,” Taylor said.

Home For Good Santa Barbara County is designed to be a community-driven action plan. Home For Good Santa Barbara County comes at a critical time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has mandated all communities have a Coordinated Entry System as of Jan. 23.

A Coordinated Entry System is “a centralized or coordinated process designed to coordinate program participant intake assessment and provision of referrals. A centralized or coordinated assessment system covers the geographic area, is easily accessed by individuals and families seeking housing or services, is well advertised, and includes a comprehensive and standardized assessment tool.” (Continuum of Care Program interim rule at 24 CFR 578.3.)

Keys to the success of this initiative will be:

A public awareness campaign to engage the public in giving, advocating and volunteering.

The development of a countywide Coordinated Entry System.

The engagement of public and private funders and the business community.

Use of data and the investment in evidence-based solutions to homelessness.

The Northern Santa Barbara County United Way is leading this countywide initiative in collaboration with United Way of Santa Barbara County and technical assistance provided by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

The Home For Good LA initiative was launched in December 2010 by the Business Leaders Task Force on Homelessness, a partnership of United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

It has since grown into a countywide effort that represents 200-plus cross-sector partners working collaboratively on systems and solutions to end homelessness.

For more information, contact Taylor, 717-1833 or visit www.homeforgoodsbc.org.

— Emily Allen for Home For Good Santa Barbara County.