Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:32 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Home For Good Replaces Collaborative on Homelessness

By Emily Allen for Home For Good Santa Barbara County | December 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness Policy (C3H) Council determined on Dec. 14 that to function more effectively it would move to Home For Good Santa Barbara County, under the direction of the Untied Way.

The C3H Policy Council voted to become the Home For Good Santa Barbara County Funders Collaborative. In addition to representatives from existing city and county partners, the collaborative will include other funding partners.

The Home For Good Funders Collaborative will bring together philanthropy and public funders to jointly invest in solutions to homelessness in Santa Barbara County with the goal of ensuring that housing and services needs are addressed.

On Aug. 31, Home For Good Santa Barbara County was announced at the United Way celebration of its first AmeriCorps Partnership Graduation held at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

The action plan was presented by Eddie Taylor, CEO of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

“The mission of Home For Good Santa Barbara County is to eliminate the negative impacts of homelessness on our homeless neighbors, on our businesses, and on our communities,” Taylor said.

Home For Good Santa Barbara County is designed to be a community-driven action plan. Home For Good Santa Barbara County comes at a critical time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has mandated all communities have a Coordinated Entry System as of Jan. 23.

A Coordinated Entry System is “a centralized or coordinated process designed to coordinate program participant intake assessment and provision of referrals. A centralized or coordinated assessment system covers the geographic area, is easily accessed by individuals and families seeking housing or services, is well advertised, and includes a comprehensive and standardized assessment tool.” (Continuum of Care Program interim rule at 24 CFR 578.3.)

Keys to the success of this initiative will be:

A public awareness campaign to engage the public in giving, advocating and volunteering.
The development of a countywide Coordinated Entry System.
The engagement of public and private funders and the business community.  
Use of data and the investment in evidence-based solutions to homelessness.

The Northern Santa Barbara County United Way is leading this countywide initiative in collaboration with United Way of Santa Barbara County and technical assistance provided by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

The Home For Good LA initiative was launched in December 2010 by the Business Leaders Task Force on Homelessness, a partnership of United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

It has since grown into a countywide effort that represents 200-plus cross-sector partners working collaboratively on systems and solutions to end homelessness.

For more information, contact Taylor, 717-1833 or visit www.homeforgoodsbc.org.

— Emily Allen for Home For Good Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 