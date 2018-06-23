Home Improvements Build Funds for Hospice

Whether your latest home-renovation project involves installing new flooring, fixing the plumbing, or simply brushing on a new coat of paint, home-improvement purchases can help benefit significant programs in the community.

Through Sept. 10, shoppers can round up their purchases at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center to support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Since 1974, Hospice of Santa Barbara has provided compassionate care and programs to those suffering from life-threatening or terminal illness, as well as the bereaved.

Though individual contributions may be small, each dollar collected from this round-up program will make a difference to the community Hospice of Santa Barbara serves.

“We look forward to being able to provide what we can for our friends at Hospice of Santa Barbara,” said Gary Simpson, owner of the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center.

“The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is more than just a business; we strive to serve our community members as well. Every dollar counts,” he said.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Hospice of Santa Barbara.