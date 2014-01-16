Home Spared as RV Goes Up in Flames Near Goleta

Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to prevent a motorhome fire from spreading to an adjacent home Thursday night near Goleta.

The blaze broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 5100 block of La Ramada Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The motorhome was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, and was a total loss, Sadecki said.

The vehicle was parked within a foot of the single-story home, but the flames did not spread to the structure. There was, however, some heat damage to the home.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation Thursday night, Sadecki said.

Three county engines and a ladder truck responded to the incident.

