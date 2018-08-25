Home Surveillance Camera Gets an Assist in Arrest of Hope Ranch Burglary Suspect

High-tech home surveillance helped authorities nab a burglary suspect Friday as he allegedly was breaking into a house in Santa Barbara’s Hope Ranch neighborhood.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the homeowner called 9-1-1 about 2 p.m. to report that a man was inside the house in the 4300 block of Via Presada, off Las Palmas Drive west of Laguna Blanca.

Although the resident was not home at the time, the suspect was being observed remotely through an interior security camera, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies were joined by Santa Barbara police and California Highway Patrol officers, who swarmed the residence and established a perimeter.

Within minutes, Hoover said, the suspect opened a rear window and crawled through it into the backyard, where he was immediately arrested without incident.

She said the suspect — identifed as Jose Calixtro, 30, of Santa Barbara — was found to be in possession of several items stolen from inside the house. Additional property from the house was was recovered from his vehicle, which was parked nearby, Hoover added.

A sheriff’s K9 team searched the house, but she said no other suspects were located.

Calixtro was booked into County Jail on charges of burglary and possesion of stolen property. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

