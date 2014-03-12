Home, Vehicles Struck by Bullets in Santa Maria

Officers responded late Tuesday night to an incident in which at least one residence and two vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the spree of gunshots that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the vicinity of Mary Drive and Lee Drive, said Sgt. Jesus Valle.

"The investigation revealed that there had been some kind of disturbance outside in the area of Mary and Lee, during which about five shots were fired," Valle said.

The unidentified suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and remained at large, Valle said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 297.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .