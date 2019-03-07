HomeBased Partnership Annual Open House March 14

The HomeBased Partnership invites community members to its annual open house, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road.
The event will feature STEAM science stations such as brushbots, peg people, egg drop challenge, and build a chair for a bear.
Visitors can meet HomeBased Partnership teachers and families, and learn how the homeschooling enrichment program can support a child's education.
HomeBased Partnership is the homeschooling/independent study program of Santa Barbara Charter School. It is free, public education from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. For more, visit www.sbhomeschool.org.
— Marianne Kruidenier for The HomeBased Partnership.