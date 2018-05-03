HomeBased Partnership Teaching ABCs of Homeschooling

For families considering homeschooling, the HomeBased Partnership will host an open house, 6-8 pm. Wednesday, May 9, at 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara.
The HomeBased Partnership has been offering enrichment and support to homeschooling families for more than 25 years as part of Santa Barbara Charter School.
The HomeBased Partnership is free public education for children in transitional kindergarten-eighth grades.
Those attending the open house are invited to bring their families and find out how fun and powerful homeschooling can be.
For more information, call 696-6882.
— Marianne Kruidenier for HomeBased Partnership.