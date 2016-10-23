Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Homeless People’s Four-Legged Friends Get Free Pet Care in Santa Barbara

Veterinary groups hold clinic offering medical treatment, pet supplies to locals and their animal companions

Virginia Fecke-Stoudt took her dog Wishbone to a free checkup hosted by the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group at Pershing Park Sunday.
Virginia Fecke-Stoudt took her dog Wishbone to a free checkup hosted by the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group at Pershing Park Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 23, 2016

An effort to supply medical attention and pet supplies to locals who are homeless in Santa Barbara County has gone to the dogs. 

And the occasional cat.

Sunday morning’s event, Pets of the Homeless Can be Healthy Pets, at Pershing Park gave medicine, vaccinations, medical examinations, flea treatment and tick control to more than 15 four-legged friends. 

The event accommodates pet owners that couldn’t afford veterinary bills.

The free checkup was put on by the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group and included veterinarians and staff from San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital, Goleta Airport Pet Hospital and HydroPaws Animal Rehabilitation and Performance Center.

Employees assisted a Jack Russell Terrier mix, American Staffordshire terrier, black German shepherd hybrid and their companions at around 10 a.m.

Virginia Fecke-Stoudt brought her white and tan terrier mix, Wishbone, for a checkup. 

She was grateful the shelters helped support people with financial struggles and said free vet care is a huge help.

“It can be expensive,” Fecke-Stoudt said. “I have a strong relationship with my dog and only want the best. This helps keep the animals safe and stay healthy. He is more than just animal, he's like family.”

The four-to-five-month-old pup received his shots and medical treatment for his ears.

Wishbone also received a new leash, dog-waste bags, treats and healthy food thanks to vendor donations.

Veterinarian Mary Ashley Waikart, of Montecito Pet Hospital, knows how much pets can mean to their owners.

“People have a strong relationship with their pets, which is why we are trying to help,” Waikart said. “It’s for the dogs and cats, but for the people too. It’s nice to help them keep a happy, healthy relationship.”  

Since 2009, this free clinic event has helped people who cannot afford to provide for their furry friends properly.

“We are here to assist the community to offer services to people who can’t afford it,” Waikart said. “We are trying to help, so they are more comfortable on a daily basis.”

The last free pet clinic event was in April. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

