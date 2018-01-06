Homeless Man Found Dead Behind Downtown Santa Barbara Business

Emergency personnel found the man deceased on the 900 block of State Street

A homeless man was found dead Saturday behind a State Street business in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The death was reported by another homeless man shortly after 8:30 a.m., Sgt. Kasi Corbett told Noozhawk.

Emergency personnel responded and found the man deceased behind the 900 block of State Street.

There were “no suspicious circumstances,” Corbett said, adding that the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel responded and will determine the cause of death, Corbett said.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

