Homeless Man Found Dead Near Santa Barbara Amtrak Station

Natural causes suspected in death near railroad tracks and Montecito Street

Santa Barbara police were called to an area near the Amtrak Station on Friday afternoon after a homeless man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police were called to an area near the Amtrak Station on Friday afternoon after a homeless man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 9, 2016 | 8:52 p.m.

A homeless man was found dead Friday afternoon near the Amtrak Station in Santa Barbara, but foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters were flagged down at about 4:30 p.m. by a friend of the deceased, according to Sgt. Kasi Corbett of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The friend had checked on the victim in the morning, and when he returned in the afternoon to the area where the railroad tracks cross Montecito Street, found him to be unresponsive, Corbett told Noozhawk.

The middle-aged man was located behind a guard rail between the railroad tracks and Highway 101, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, whose name was not released, was known to police, Corbett said, and his bicycle and bike trailer with all his belongings were found nearby.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau were called in to take custody of the remains.

An autopsy was pending Friday night, but initial investigation indicated the man died of natural causes, Corbett said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

