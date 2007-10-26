Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Homeless Man Struck on Highway 101

CHP has identified the man hit while crossing Hwy 101 Tuesday night.

By | October 26, 2007 | 4:29 p.m.

A homeless man was killed Tuesday night while attempting to cross the 101 freeway. The transient was struck first by a white 1989 Toyota Camry as he attempted to run across the northbound 101 freeway from the right shoulder toward the center divider. He was then hit by up to three other vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota, 23-year-old Yolanda Sertero Julian of Goleta, believed her car had been hit by an object thrown from the La Cumbre overpass. She sustained an eye injury from the broken windshield and was later treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. CHP officials do not consider Julian a hit-and-run suspect.

The pedestrian, a white 54-year-old homeless man, was identified and is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol. Investigators will not release his identity until his next of kin can be found and notified of his death.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 