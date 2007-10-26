Homeless Man Struck on Highway 101

CHP has identified the man hit while crossing Hwy 101 Tuesday night.

A homeless man was killed Tuesday night while attempting to cross the 101 freeway. The transient was struck first by a white 1989 Toyota Camry as he attempted to run across the northbound 101 freeway from the right shoulder toward the center divider. He was then hit by up to three other vehicles. The driver of the Toyota, 23-year-old Yolanda Sertero Julian of Goleta, believed her car had been hit by an object thrown from the La Cumbre overpass. She sustained an eye injury from the broken windshield and was later treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. CHP officials do not consider Julian a hit-and-run suspect. The pedestrian, a white 54-year-old homeless man, was identified and is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol. Investigators will not release his identity until his next of kin can be found and notified of his death.

