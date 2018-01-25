Homeless Man Arrested After Allegedly Starting Vegetation Fire Near Santa Barbara

Suspect told deputies blaze started accidentally while he was cooking at encampment

A homeless man was arrested Thursday after accidentally starting a small fire behind a restaurant near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a field off the 4400 block of Hollister Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, they found a fire burning near a homeless encampment about 200 yards north of Hollister, behind the Creekside Restaurant & Bar, Zaniboni said.

A homeless man who admitted accidentally starting the fire while cooking was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies, Zaniboni said.

John Cody Parker, 57, was charged with unlawfully starting a fire, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Crews were able to contain the flames to a 20-by-20-foot area, which included the encampment, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

