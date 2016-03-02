Homeless Man’s Body Found Along Train Tracks in Santa Barbara

The body of a homeless man was discovered Tuesday night along the railroad tracks near Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“There’s nothing suspicious about this one,” said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The grim discovery, the third in less than a month in Santa Barbara, was reported to police shortly before 7 p.m., Harwood said, and officers quickly discerned that the 33-year-old man had been dead for at least several hours.

"The guy was obviously deceased," Harwood said, adding that "there were no obvious signs of trauma."

The man was found lying on the ground with his belongings about 100 yards west of Milpas and 25 feet south of the railroad tracks, in an area often used as a shortcut to Calle Cesar Chavez, Harwood said.

The man, who was known to police, had paperwork with him indicating he was suffering from a serious medical condition, Harwood said.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Tuesday was the second time in less than a month that a homeless person was found dead in the area. A transient was found dead on Feb. 17 in Chase Palm Park.

In addition, a man's body was pulled from the Santa Barbara Harbor on Feb. 25.

Neither of those cases was considered suspicious.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.