Homelessness Action Summit to Focus on Solutions at Work in Other Communities

On Monday, Feb. 24, Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness will present the key opportunity of 2014 for concerned community members to engage in solutions to homelessness.

Attendees will hear from top national and California leaders who are successfully reducing and preventing homelessness, and will learn about opportunities to shape local efforts.

The Homelessness Action Summit will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at UCSB’s Campbell Hall. The event is free and open to the public with RSVP.

One year ago, during national homelessness “registry week,” more than 600 Santa Barbara County community members volunteered to survey individuals and families living on the street to identify those most vulnerable and collect other meaningful data. It was the largest local turnout in the country.

The Homelessness Action Summit seeks to continue the momentum of community awareness and involvement by creating dialogue around real world examples of what is working to reduce and prevent homelessness in other California and U.S. communities.

“Homelessness in Santa Barbara County affects all of us, whether directly or indirectly,” said Glenn Bacheller, a partner with Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara. “We encourage the entire community to come and take this opportunity to connect with some of the most dynamic leaders in the country, and to get empowered to shape our own local solutions as humanitarians, as businesses and as hands-on participants.”

Featured speakers include national experts Philip Mangano, president and CEO of the American Roundtable to Abolish Homelessness and former director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, who led the national strategy to prevent and end homelessness; and Becky Kanis, co-founder of the Social Change Agency and director of the national 100,000 Homes Campaign, who successfully led the effort to reduce street homelessness in New York’s Times Square. Kanis was featured on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Attendees will also hear from leaders of other California communities about what is working in their regions, including how Pasadena has been working collaboratively to successfully reduce homelessness by 37 percent, with an imminent report anticipated showing further reduction by 10 to 15 percent during 2013.

Representatives from C3H and its community partners in health, housing and supportive services will also report on the current state of collaborative efforts in Santa Barbara County.

