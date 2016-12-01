Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

emPower Central Coast Workshop to Provide Tips for Warm, Efficient Home

Experts at emPower Central Coast’s free workshop on Tuesday will discuss available energy efficiency, comfort and energy upgrade projects.
Experts at emPower Central Coast’s free workshop on Tuesday will discuss available energy efficiency, comfort and energy upgrade projects. (emPower Central Coast photo)
By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | December 1, 2016 | 10:18 a.m.

With temperatures quickly dropping, the county-operated emPower Central Coast program is inviting homeowners to its free home energy efficiency workshop on Tuesday to discuss home upgrades that will keep you comfortable no matter the season.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watershed Resource Center, 2981 Cliff Drive, and will focus on how to fix common home energy issues such as poorly installed insulation and provide advice on upgrading existing equipment such as hot water heaters and furnaces with more efficient models.

Energy efficiency projects such as insulating and sealing drafty homes not only go a long way toward cutting utility usage, but also increase home comfort and indoor air quality throughout the year.

Experts will be on hand to discuss energy efficiency, comfort and energy upgrade projects that may be right for you. Attendees can also schedule a free home energy consultation with an emPower Energy Coach to evaluate your home’s energy efficiency. Homeowners will also learn about available utility incentives up to $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing. Local contractors qualified to conduct upgrade projects will be available to speak with attendees.

A pizza dinner will be provided. For more information, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected]. Click here to RSVP.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 