emPower Central Coast Workshop to Provide Tips for Warm, Efficient Home

With temperatures quickly dropping, the county-operated emPower Central Coast program is inviting homeowners to its free home energy efficiency workshop on Tuesday to discuss home upgrades that will keep you comfortable no matter the season.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watershed Resource Center, 2981 Cliff Drive, and will focus on how to fix common home energy issues such as poorly installed insulation and provide advice on upgrading existing equipment such as hot water heaters and furnaces with more efficient models.

Energy efficiency projects such as insulating and sealing drafty homes not only go a long way toward cutting utility usage, but also increase home comfort and indoor air quality throughout the year.

Experts will be on hand to discuss energy efficiency, comfort and energy upgrade projects that may be right for you. Attendees can also schedule a free home energy consultation with an emPower Energy Coach to evaluate your home’s energy efficiency. Homeowners will also learn about available utility incentives up to $6,500 and low-interest, unsecured financing. Local contractors qualified to conduct upgrade projects will be available to speak with attendees.

A pizza dinner will be provided. For more information, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or [email protected]. Click here to RSVP.

