Homeowners Invited to Develop Energy Efficiency Plan at Free Interactive Workshop Series

By Amy Bernstein for emPower Central Coast | May 29, 2015 | 9:54 a.m.

Santa Barbara County’s emPower program will guide single-family homeowners through the process of making their home more energy efficient during its first free Interactive Workshop Series beginning June 10.

Participants who attend all four of the weekly workshops at the Santa Barbara Veterans Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., will leave with a customized energy efficiency plan and five free LED light bulbs — a $75 value.

The workshops will each include dinner and focus on a range of energy-saving techniques designed to make homes more comfortable and safe.

“There are a lot of issues that are sending local energy bills sky-high, but luckily there is a lot that can be done to save you some cash and also make your home more comfortable and healthier in the process,” said Jason Scheurer, emPower energy coach. “We’ll be taking a careful look at everything you need to know, from figuring out where your home is wasting energy to how you can make some necessary home upgrades without breaking the bank.”

Each workshop sessions will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Building and focus on the following topics:

» June 10 — Intro to Home Energy Efficiency: Learn the basics of how your home uses and loses energy. The cracks and crevices in many homes adds up to a hula-hoop size hole that is letting heated and cooled air escape.

» June 17 — Choosing the Right Energy Improvements for You: Learn about the changes you can make to improve your home’s energy efficiency and comfort. Having the cracks and crevices in your homes sealed could help save 20 percent on heating bills.

» June 24 — Overview of the emPower Program: Learn how the County’s emPower Program can help make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable. An emPower energy coach is available to assess a home’s energy efficiency troubles for free, and the program can help homeowners take advantage of utility incentives and low-interest financing for making energy efficiency upgrades.

» July 1 — Individual Energy Efficiency Plans & Graduation: Design a customized energy efficiency plan for your own home.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805.568.3566 or click here.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing emPower Central Coast.

