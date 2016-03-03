Homers by Jade Sinskul, Ali Milam Power Dos Pueblos Over Thousand Oaks

Softball

Ali Milam belted a grand slam and Jade Sinskul hit a three-run blast to highlight two big innings for Dos Pueblos in a 12-2 softball win over Thousand Oaks on Thursday at DP. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings on the 10-run mercy rule.

Sinskul's homer got the Chargers rolling in the first inning as they scored five runs.

Thousand Oaks got a pair of solo homers by Kelly Lucas and Zoe Ballen before DP put the Lancers away with a seven-run fourth inning.

Ariana Cruz singled and Sienna Wagner and Jade Sinskul reached base on errors to load the bases. Milam came up and cracked the first pitch over the right-center field fence for a 9-0 lead. Janet Salas and Madison Pickett singled and scored on a double by Elly Cutcliffe. Cutcliffe came home for the 12th run on a fly ball to right by Nova Sinskul.

Milam also had a double in the first inning and Anya Schmitz and Salas picked up RBIs.

Pickett notched her second win of the season, She struck out four and allowed two earn runs and three hits.

Dos Pueblos (2-1) played in the Manlet Tournament in Simi Valley on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.