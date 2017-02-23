Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Homers Rally Menlo Past Westmont, 4-3

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 23, 2017 | 7:28 p.m.

A four-run seventh inning turned out to be the difference as NAIA 8th-ranked Westmont Baseball (6-2, 0-1 GSAC) fell to the Oaks of Menlo, 4-3  in the Warriors' first Golden State Athletic Conference game of the 2017 season. 

The contest, though played at Westmont's Russ Carr Field, was a home game for Menlo (10-1, 3-0). The scheduled three-game series at Menlo last weekend was postponed due to both rain and the unavailability of a field to play on.

Westmont faced Menlo starter Jason Alexander, who last May pitched a complete game against the Warriors to claim a 9-3 win and eliminate Westmont from the GSAC Tournament.

Alexander retired the first 10 Warriors he faced. However, with one away in the top of the fourth, designated hitter Matt Matlock stepped to the plate and redirected a 1-1 pitched to a spot over the right-center field fence. The solo home run was the fifth of Matlock's Westmont career and his first this season.

Second baseman Michael Stefanic followed Matlock with a base hit to center field and then advanced to second on a wild pitch with Derek Rodigo at the plate. Rodigo struck out on a check swing for the second out of the inning while Stefanic stole third on the play. Third baseman Luke Coffey drove in Stefanic with a single to center field.

The Warriors added to their lead in the top of the sixth to go ahead 3-0. A lead-off single to right by Conner McManigal was followed by a well-placed bunt single by Matlock. With no outs and runners on first and second, Stefanic drove the ball to the warning track in right field, allowing Matlock to tag up and reach third base. Rodigo then produced an RBI sacrifice bunt down the first base line.

Westmont starter Daniel Butler held the Oaks scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning when Joe Gillette powered the ball over the center field fence for a three-run home run, tying the game. 

Butler was removed from the game in favor of right-hander Stephan Larson. The senior relief pitcher coaxed Dalton Maxwell to fly out to center for the second out of the inning. However, shortstop Julian Jarrard pounded a solo home run to left field that would prove to be the winning run.

On Friday, Westmont will host the Eagles of Biola in the first game of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 