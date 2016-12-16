Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Shelter Dogs Want to Be Home for The Holidays

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | December 16, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

As the holidays approach, there are more than 200 dogs in Santa Barbara County animal shelters that are looking for homes. Traditionally, not every dog has the opportunity to spend Christmas with a family. This year, the staff at all three county shelters want to change that — even if it’s just for a few days.

Santa Barbara County shelters are seeking three-day foster homes for all adoptable dogs at each county shelter for their second annual “Santa’s Slumber Party.” Foster homes will be given all necessary supplies to make their temporary house guests comfortable.

Santa’s Slumber Party foster families will be matched with a dog of appropriate size and temperament for their household. The dogs will be picked up from the shelter on Dec. 24 and returned to the shelter on Dec. 27.

“We tried this for the first time last year at our Santa Barbara shelter and it was so successful and so much fun, we rolled it out for all three shelters this year,” said Animal Services Director Jan Glick.

“This program not only allows a shelter dog some time away from an often chaotic kennel environment, but we found that it also gives us a lot of great information on how a dog behaves in a home environment as opposed to a noisy, stressful shelter,” she said.

Glick explained that the program had far-reaching benefits they didn’t even expect: “The dogs were exposed to more people and potential adopters that weren’t visiting the shelter and some of the dogs even found new families because of the slumber party program.”

Those interested in fostering a shelter dog for two to three days over Christmas, can contact Jeanne Saadi at the Santa Barbara Shelter, 681-4332, to be matched with a Santa’s Slumber Party dog.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 