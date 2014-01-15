Structures Briefly Threatened By Greenhouse Fire Near Goleta

Buildings are evacuated with downed power lines in the area of particular concern

A greenhouse fire burning on More Mesa near Goleta Wednesday afternoon briefly threatened nearby structures, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The initial call, shortly after 2 p.m., was for a vegetation fire on the 5300 block of Barwick Road, near the end of Patterson Avenue, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

However, the first crews arriving on scene found an active fire in a greenhouse on the 1200 block of Orchid Drive, Sadecki said, and a large column of smoke could be seen from South Patterson Road.

Employees at Cal Orchid had tried to put out the fire themselves, but it had gotten too big to control, and fire crews were called, Sadecki said.

Nearby structures were being evacuated, and fire crews were concerned about downed power lines in the area, Sadecki said.

Crews attacked the fire from multiple sides, using access from the adjacent backyard of a Barwick Road home and an adjacent orchard.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Copter 3 was also called out to the scene and was seen circling the neighborhood as firefighters worked on the ground.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Sadecki said it was unclear whether the downed power lines were the cause of the fire or whether the fire caused the lines to break.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, but remained on scene doing mop-up, Sadecki said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.