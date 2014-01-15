Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:21 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Structures Briefly Threatened By Greenhouse Fire Near Goleta

Buildings are evacuated with downed power lines in the area of particular concern

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:41 p.m. | January 15, 2014 | 2:04 p.m.

Smoke rises from a greenhouse fire on More Mesa near Goleta Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

A greenhouse fire burning on More Mesa near Goleta Wednesday afternoon briefly threatened nearby structures, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The initial call, shortly after 2 p.m., was for a vegetation fire on the 5300 block of Barwick Road, near the end of Patterson Avenue, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

However, the first crews arriving on scene found an active fire in a greenhouse on the 1200 block of Orchid Drive, Sadecki said, and a large column of smoke could be seen from South Patterson Road.

Employees at Cal Orchid had tried to put out the fire themselves, but it had gotten too big to control, and fire crews were called, Sadecki said.

Nearby structures were being evacuated, and fire crews were concerned about downed power lines in the area, Sadecki said.

Crews attacked the fire from multiple sides, using access from the adjacent backyard of a Barwick Road home and an adjacent orchard.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Copter 3 was also called out to the scene and was seen circling the neighborhood as firefighters worked on the ground.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Sadecki said it was unclear whether the downed power lines were the cause of the fire or whether the fire caused the lines to break.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, but remained on scene doing mop-up, Sadecki said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 