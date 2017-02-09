Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Hometown Favorite Jeff Bridges Honored With American Riviera Award

Academy Award-winning actor appeared most recently in critically acclaimed 'Hell or High Water'

Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Gaston, on the red carpet Thursday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Bridges received the American Riviera Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Gaston, on the red carpet Thursday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Bridges received the American Riviera Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Gaston, answer questions from reporters on the red carpet Thursday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Bridges received the American Riviera Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Gaston, answer questions from reporters on the red carpet Thursday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Bridges received the American Riviera Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Actor Jeff Bridges arrives at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Thursday night to receive the American Riviera Award.

Actor Jeff Bridges arrives at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Thursday night to receive the American Riviera Award. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Actor Jeff Bridges shares a laugh with Gil Birmingham, his co-star in the film ‘Hell or High Water.’

Actor Jeff Bridges shares a laugh with Gil Birmingham, his co-star in the film 'Hell or High Water.' (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Actor Jeff Bridges with hisr American Riviera Award.

Actor Jeff Bridges with hisr American Riviera Award. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | February 9, 2017

Hometown favorite Jeff Bridges was honored Thursday night by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with the American Riviera Award.

The Academy Award-winning actor was recognized for his performances over a lengthy career, culminating in role playing a curmudgeonly Texas Ranger in pursuit of two brothers engaged in a desperate scheme to save their family ranch in Hell or High Water, which was released last summer to critical acclaim.

“Jeff Bridges shows us in Hell or High Water that an already great artist can continue his growth,” Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling said in announcing Bridges’ selection. “I may go as far as saying that this is his best performance. It’s truly special to be able to celebrate Jeff – for he’s not only a dear friend of SBIFF – but he is a timeless legend in our industry."

Bridges was joined on the red carpet by his wife, Susan Gaston, as well as co-star Gil Birmingham, who plays his deputy sidekick in the film.

During his tribute inside the Arlington Theatre, Bridges was interviewed by Hollywood awards analyst and columnist Scott Fienberg.

The American Riviera Award recognizes actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema.

Bridges will join a prestigious group of past recipients, including last year’s honorees Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Gaston, answer questions from reporters on the red carpet Thursday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Bridges received the American Riviera Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Click to view larger
Actor Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Gaston, answer questions from reporters on the red carpet Thursday night at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Bridges received the American Riviera Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

