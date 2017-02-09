Hometown Favorite Jeff Bridges Honored With American Riviera Award

Actor Jeff Bridges shares a laugh with Gil Birmingham, his co-star in the film 'Hell or High Water.' (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Hometown favorite Jeff Bridges was honored Thursday night by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with the American Riviera Award.

The Academy Award-winning actor was recognized for his performances over a lengthy career, culminating in role playing a curmudgeonly Texas Ranger in pursuit of two brothers engaged in a desperate scheme to save their family ranch in Hell or High Water, which was released last summer to critical acclaim.

“Jeff Bridges shows us in Hell or High Water that an already great artist can continue his growth,” Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling said in announcing Bridges’ selection. “I may go as far as saying that this is his best performance. It’s truly special to be able to celebrate Jeff – for he’s not only a dear friend of SBIFF – but he is a timeless legend in our industry."

Bridges was joined on the red carpet by his wife, Susan Gaston, as well as co-star Gil Birmingham, who plays his deputy sidekick in the film.

During his tribute inside the Arlington Theatre, Bridges was interviewed by Hollywood awards analyst and columnist Scott Fienberg.

The American Riviera Award recognizes actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema.

Bridges will join a prestigious group of past recipients, including last year’s honorees Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo.

