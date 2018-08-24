Friday, August 24 , 2018, 1:02 pm | Fair with Haze 73º

 
 
 
 

Wanted: Volunteers to Help Kids With Homework at Santa Barbara Central Library

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | August 24, 2018 | 11:16 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library is looking for volunteers for Youth Services’ Homework Help Program to work with children in kindergarten through sixth-grade. This is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the school success of local students.

Adults and teens interested in volunteering will need to attend a training,5:15-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, or 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the tech lab at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of two hours a week helping children with reading and/or homework. Teen volunteers, who earn community service hours for their time, must be at least 14 years old, and maintain at least a B grade-point average.

Volunteers age 18 and older need to complete a background check/livescan.

Those interested in volunteering can register online for the Wednesday or Saturday training, or contact Molly Wetta, senior librarian for youth services at [email protected] or 805-564-5642.

Homework Help at Santa Barbara Public Library has been supporting the academic achievement of hundreds local students for the past several years.

Some 30-45 students receive help on an average day, and 90 percent of parents report an improvement in their child’s grades after using the program.

Homework Help is available at the Central Library starting Sept. 5, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Students can sign up for 20-minute sessions for help with math or other homework, or practice reading aloud with a volunteer.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 

