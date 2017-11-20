Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Homicide Victim Identified As Lompoc Man; Suspect’s Name Also Released

Authorities say Timothy Ross Culley, 28, was killed by Geronimo Vicente Santos, 34, of Lompoc, who was shot to death by police

Investigators collect evidence Sunday at the scene where a homicide suspect was shot and fatally wounded by Lompoc police. He was identified as Geronimo Vicente Santos, 34, of Lompoc. Click to view larger
Investigators collect evidence Sunday at the scene where a homicide suspect was shot and fatally wounded by Lompoc police. He was identified as Geronimo Vicente Santos, 34, of Lompoc. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 20, 2017 | 8:11 p.m.
Timothy Ross Culley has been identified as the victim of a homicide Sunday in the Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc. Click to view larger
Timothy Ross Culley has been identified as the victim of a homicide Sunday in the Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc. (Facebook photo)

A Lompoc man has been named as the victim of Sunday’s homicide in the Santa Ynez Riverbed, while more details were released about the suspect who died after an officer-involved shooting in the city. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday that Timothy Ross Culley, 28, was fatally injured in the riverbed homicide shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. 

An hour later, officers seeking the person responsible for the killing located a man matching the suspect's description near A Street and Airport Avenue.

When officers arrived, the suspect began to shoot rounds toward them, prompting police to return the gunfire. 

After determining it was safe, police provided aid to the man, who was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Authorities later confirmed he had died.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Department identified the dead man as Geronimo Vicente Santos, 34, of Lompoc.

However, he reportedly had several aliases and had been living for the past several years under the false identify of Carlos Aguirrez-Justo, 32, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Other riverbed residents said they knew the homicide suspect as “Tito.”

Family members of both men have been notified about the deaths, the Sheriff’s Department said Monday evening.

Names or nicknames of the two men popped up on social media posts soon after the incidents Sunday.

Lompoc police will investigate the homicide while the Sheriff’s Department will looking into the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting, standard protocol for local agencies.

Sheriff's investigators remained at the A Street scene for several hours Sunday to collect evidence. 

“Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review to determine the lawfulness of the force used,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Culley reportedly attended Cabrillo High School with the class of 2007.

Friends of Culley from the riverbed community called the man they knew as Tim “one of the most genuinely nice guys” among those living on the street.

On Facebook in September, Culley noted his choice to live in riverbed, saying "no electricity and a simpler way of life can change a mind set." 

However, he noted “tweekers" — drug users, typically referring to those who use methamphetamine or other stimulants — and other aspects threatened that simple life.

He lamented, “Here i am a year later what i was seeking to obtain is no more, things have changed.”

On Monday, Culley’s brother started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the memorial costs, with donors giving about $500 toward the $5,000 goal as of Monday evening.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

