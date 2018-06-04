Honey Tasting on Tap, Sweet!

Bedford Winery is creating a buzz – literally — with its annual Bee Happy Honey Tasting, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at its tasting room in Los Alamos, 448 Bell St.

Some 40 select varietal honeys from around the world to around the block will be featured. Aromas, flavors and color of honey vary based on the nectar source such as lavender, acacia and tupelo, said winemaker Stephan Bedford.

“There are varietal honeys like varietal wine. Each has its own wonderful expression of sweetness,” said Bedford, who has worked bee hives in the past.

Beekeepers will be on hand to impart bee wisdom, including author Jeremy R. Rose of the California Bee Company.

Local honey from San Marcos Farms, and bee friendly plants from Windmill Nursery will be for sale, as will handmade Beeswax products.

Also available will be fresh, locally made bread, biscuits and cakes, and artisan cheeses to accompany them. The honey tasting is included with the wine tasting fee.

Visitors are invited come early and take part in free bee-related art projects in the winery courtyard from 2-4 p.m. Local artist, Susan Baldwin will lead and instruct the project.

— Stephan Bedford for Bedford Winery.

