Honor Flight of Central Coast Invites Veterans to Apply for Free Trip to D.C.

By Bear McGill for Honor Flight of the Central Coast | February 7, 2019 | 2:08 a.m.

Honor Flight of the Central Coast, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to honoring local veterans, is inviting area World War II and Korean War veterans to apply for a three-day Tour of Honor trip to Washington, D.C.

All-expense-paid trips are scheduled for May 6-8 and June 10-12, with a third trip pending in the fall, said Bear McGill, president of Honor Flight of the Central Coast.

The three-day trips offer senior veterans a guided tour of military memorials and monuments and other points of interest in the D.C. area. More than 270 local veterans have made the trip with Honor Flight of the Central Coast since the local chapter formed in 2014.

The sole purpose of the program is to recognize the very men and women honored by the memorials, said McGill.

“I’ve been on nine of these trips, and every time I am moved to tears watching once-young soldiers remembering their pasts,” he said. “They are fiercely patriotic and even with physical limitations, still insist on standing when the National Anthem is played.

“Everywhere we go, strangers approach our veterans to thank them for their service. It is a powerful lesson.”

McGill said Honor Flight of the Central Coast is working hard to identify any local World War II and Korean veterans who may have interest in the trip. “We are fighting the clock on our aging vets,” he said, noting Vietnam veterans are also invited to apply. 

McGill encouraged friends and family members of candidates to contact Honor Flight to learn more.

Accommodations are made for veterans needing wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and other support. A medical professional travels with the group, and every veteran is accompanied by a guardian, usually a family member, who pays his or her own way.

“Spend five minutes talking to a guardian and you’ll understand what this trip is all about,” said McGill.  “My words just can’t express the impact of it all.”

While Honor Flight of the Central Coast focuses on area veterans, the trips are not limited to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county residents. 

“What’s important to us is getting our aging veterans to DC. If we have room and the veteran and guardian can get here, we’ll make it work,” McGill said.

Honor Flight of the Central Coast is led by a group of volunteers who must raise $100,000 each year to make the trips free to veteran attendees.  “Our team works like crazy, but the payoff is beyond measure,” McGill said.

To inquire about future trips, email to [email protected] More information is online at www.honorflightccc.org.

— Bear McGill for Honor Flight of the Central Coast.

