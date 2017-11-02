Lineup of Patriotic Events to Honor Local Veterans

The community is encouraged to honor the men and women who have served our nation by attending one of the many star-spangled events hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation during Veterans Day week.

» On Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., guests can meet Medal of Honor recipient, Col. Jack Jacobs, at a Vietnam Veterans Lunch at the Elks Club, 150 N. Kellogg Ave.

Jacobs was presented with the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military decoration, for the bravery he displayed in the Vietnam War. Jacobs also holds three Bronze Stars, two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.

Guests, especially those who have fought in the Vietnam War, will find this an exceptional opportunity to hear Jacobs speak about his life, and enjoy lunch at this VVA Chapter 218 co-sponsored event. Admission is $20 at the door.

» Later on Saturday, 5-10 p.m., will be the 21st Annual Military Ball at the Fess Parker Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The black-tie event includes a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, dancing, live music, and tributes to those who have served the country. Jacobs will be the keynote speaker, and the Di Loreto family will receive the Generations of Service Award.

Tickets are $150 per guest. To request an invitation, call 259-4394 or e-mail [email protected].

» On Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., the Granada Theatre will screen Thank You for Your Service, a documentary that sheds light on the failed mental health policies within the U.S. military. The film was co-directed by local Santa Barbara veteran, William T. Rodriquez.

The Granada Theatre is at 1214 State St. Tickets are $10, but admission is free to those in uniform.

» There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will be present to honor America’s veterans. A keynote speaker and Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform tributes for service members.

» On Sunday, Nov. 12, starting at noon, the Veterans Parade will make its way from State and East Sola streets down to the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The free, family event will feature a variety of military tributes, including World War II vehicles, a Huey helicopter, representation from all four branches of the U.S. military, and live entertainment.

The celebration continues along the Cabrillo Boulevard waterfront, where attendees can watch skydiving members of the Patriot Parachute Team perform. The performance will start around 1:30 p.m., and the parachute team will make their landing between State and Castillo streets.

» Finally will be the 5th Annual Salute to Vets, noon-5 p.m. at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St. The event features a barbecue, live music and military vehicles.

Hosted by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation, guests can support local veterans while enjoying food and fun. A $5 donation will be collected at the door, or guests can pay $20 for entry, tri-tip barbecue lunch, and raffle tickets.

Veterans and children under age 12 are free.

For more information, contact Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, 259-4394 or email [email protected].

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation honors those who have served in U.S. military efforts. It does this by supporting veterans and active-duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as preserving military history and legacy.

The foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssen’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

— Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.