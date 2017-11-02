Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Lineup of Patriotic Events to Honor Local Veterans

Pierre Claeyssens Foundation plans party, presentations, parade

The Santa Barbara Veterans Parade returns to State Street on Sunday, Nov. 12. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Veterans Parade returns to State Street on Sunday, Nov. 12. (Scott Gibson)
By Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | November 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The community is encouraged to honor the men and women who have served our nation by attending one of the many star-spangled events hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation during Veterans Day week.

» On Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., guests can meet Medal of Honor recipient, Col. Jack Jacobs, at a Vietnam Veterans Lunch at the Elks Club, 150 N. Kellogg Ave.

Jacobs was presented with the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military decoration, for the bravery he displayed in the Vietnam War. Jacobs also holds three Bronze Stars, two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.

Guests, especially those who have fought in the Vietnam War, will find this an exceptional opportunity to hear Jacobs speak about his life, and enjoy lunch at this VVA Chapter 218 co-sponsored event. Admission is $20 at the door.

» Later on Saturday, 5-10 p.m., will be the 21st Annual Military Ball at the Fess Parker Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The black-tie event includes a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, dancing, live music, and tributes to those who have served the country. Jacobs will be the keynote speaker, and the Di Loreto family will receive the Generations of Service Award.

Tickets are $150 per guest. To request an invitation, call 259-4394 or e-mail [email protected].

» On Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., the Granada Theatre will screen Thank You for Your Service, a documentary that sheds light on the failed mental health policies within the U.S. military. The film was co-directed by local Santa Barbara veteran, William T. Rodriquez.

The Granada Theatre is at 1214 State St. Tickets are $10, but admission is free to those in uniform.

» There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation will be present to honor America’s veterans. A keynote speaker and Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform tributes for service members.

» On Sunday, Nov. 12, starting at noon, the Veterans Parade will make its way from State and East Sola streets down to the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The free, family event will feature a variety of military tributes, including World War II vehicles, a Huey helicopter, representation from all four branches of the U.S. military, and live entertainment.

The celebration continues along the Cabrillo Boulevard waterfront, where attendees can watch skydiving members of the Patriot Parachute Team perform. The performance will start around 1:30 p.m., and the parachute team will make their landing between State and Castillo streets.

» Finally will be the 5th Annual Salute to Vets, noon-5 p.m. at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St. The event features a barbecue, live music and military vehicles.

Hosted by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation, guests can support local veterans while enjoying food and fun. A $5 donation will be collected at the door, or guests can pay $20 for entry, tri-tip barbecue lunch, and raffle tickets.

Veterans and children under age 12 are free.

For more information, contact Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, 259-4394 or email [email protected].

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation honors those who have served in U.S. military efforts. It does this by supporting veterans and active-duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as preserving military history and legacy.

The foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssen’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit www.pcvf.org or call 259-4394.

— Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 