DA Joyce Dudley Appointed Chairwoman of Commission on Peace Officer Standards, Training

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, center, has been named chairwoman of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, center, has been named chairwoman of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. (California Commission on POST 2015 file photo)
By Rosemary Moll for District Attorney Joyce Dudley | updated logo | September 7, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

On Sept. 1, 2016, Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. appointed Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley as chairwoman of the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

This position is nonsalaried, and all travel-related costs paid for by the State of California. POST commissioner meetings occur approximately four times per year.

POST was established by the Legislature in 1959 to set minimum selection and training standards for California law enforcement.

The POST organization, with more than 130 staff members, functions under the direction of an executive director appointed by the commission.

The mission of the California Commission on POST is to continually enhance the professionalism of California law enforcement in serving its communities.

Dudley is the first appointed chair of this California commission. This appointment was made possible by a recent amendment to California Penal Code section 13501.

“I am deeply honored to have been offered this appointment,” Dudley said. “I believe the law enforcement officers who serve Santa Barbara County are among the best in our nation. I hope to bring some of what they have taught me to my new role.

“I am also very excited to use some of my education and employment experiences in psychology and social justice to improve the relationship, statewide, between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”

POST Commission meetings are open to the public. Click here for more information about POST and future commission meetings.

Rosemary Moll serves as an assistant to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

 
