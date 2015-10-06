Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Superior Court of Santa Barbara County to Honor Graduates of Santa Maria’s Treatment Court Programs

By Kristina Brumbaugh for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | October 6, 2015 | 4:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015, the Honorable Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony to honor individuals who have successfully completed one of Santa Barbara County’s intensive treatment court programs, which include Substance Abuse Treatment Court (SATC), Re-Entry Drug Court (RDC), Dual Diagnosis Court and Mental Health Treatment Court (MHTC).  

The graduation will begin at 2:30 pm at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building located at 313 West Tunnel. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

The ceremony will mark the 60th treatment court commencement event held in Santa Maria, and 18 individuals are scheduled to graduate. Guests will include Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian along with a representative from the office of Senator Hannah Beth Jackson.  

The guests will address the graduates and present them with certificates of completion.  

All graduates will be given an opportunity to speak about their experience in the treatment court.

Each program is 12–18 months in length and includes intensive treatment, probation supervision and court reviews. All promote sobriety, recovery and stability.  

Successful completion may result in a reduction or dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

The treatment court programs are a multi-departmental collaboration of the Superior Court; the Probation Department; the offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney; the Department of Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services (ADMHS); the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) and the Sheriff’s Office.

The graduates have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety. 

To learn more about treatment courts including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org.

— Kristina Brumbaugh is he public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 