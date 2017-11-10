Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:13 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Hooray for Hollywood Holidays Boat Parade of Lights

By Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara | November 10, 2017 | 11:27 a.m.

One of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events — the 32nd Annual Parade of Lights — begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, followed by the boat parade at 5:30 p.m., a fireworks show on West Beach, and an awards party at the Maritime Museum.

This year’s parade theme, Hollywood Holidays, will be carried out in the decorations on some 30 illuminated boats sporting glitz, glamour and bright lights.

Before the boat parade, families can visit Santa’s Village on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. Starting at 3 p.m. there will be elves with goody bags for the first 400 children, 10 tons of snow, and holiday music provided by K-LITE 101.7.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance, of course, and ready to appear in photo.

Best viewing locations for the boat parade and fireworks that follow include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater and East Beach. The event concludes with a festive awards gala at the Maritime Museum, complete with gifts and cash prizes.

All the events are free.

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2017 Parade of Lights Committee, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParadeofLights for more details, including registration forms for interested boater participants.

— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.

 
