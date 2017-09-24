Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Hop on Rhiannon Giddens’ Freedom Highway Tour at UCSB

Singer/instrumentalist's album 'Tomorrow Is My Turn' was nominated for a Grammy Award

Rhiannon Giddens will perform at UCSB on Oct. 26.
Rhiannon Giddens will perform at UCSB on Oct. 26. (Tanya Rosen-Jones)
By Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens on The Freedom Highway Tour at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

 

Co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, Giddens brings audiences to their feet with her prodigious voice and fierce spirit.

Her solo debut album Tomorrow Is My Turn, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, blends American musical genres like gospel, jazz, blues and country. Giddens’ follow-up album, Freedom Highway, offers “beauty and gravitas” delivered by her “perfectly ornate soprano,” says Pitchfork.com.

Known for playing banjo and fiddle in Carolina Chocolate Drops, Giddens began gaining recognition as a solo artist when she stole the show at the T Bone Burnett-produced Another Day, Another Time concert at New York City’s Town Hall in 2013.

Freedom Highway, released on Feb. 24, includes nine original songs Giddens wrote or co-wrote along with a traditional song and two civil rights-era songs, “Birmingham Sunday” and Staple Singers’ well-known “Freedom Highway,” from which the album takes its name.

Giddens’ recent televised performances include The Late Show, Austin City Limits, Later ... with Jools Holland and both CBS Saturday and Sunday Morning, among other media appearances.

She performed for President Obama and the first lady on a White House Tribute to Gospel, along with Aretha Franklin and Emmylou Harris; the program was televised on PBS.

Giddens' played duet with country superstar Eric Church on his anti-racism song “Kill a Word,” which ranked top 15 on country radio. The two have performed the song on The Tonight Show and the CMA Awards, among other programs.

Giddens received the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Singer of the Year and has won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo in 2016.
 
Giddens, who studied opera at Oberlin College, made her acting debut with a recurring role on the recently revived TV drama Nashville, playing the role of Hanna Lee “Hallie” Jordan, a young social worker with the voice of an angel.
 
Giddens performance is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event sponsor: Barrie Bergman. Media sponsor: KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara.
 
Tickets are $25-$38 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students with valid student ID. For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 