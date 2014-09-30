Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Hope School Board Candidate Nels Henderson Announces Endorsements

By Nels Henderson | September 30, 2014 | 9:36 a.m.

Nels Henderson, candidate for Hope School Board, has announced that his campaign has been endorsed by well-respected present and former public officials, school board members and two Democratic Party organizations.

Last week, former Santa Barbara council member Dan Secord joined present council member Gregg Hart; Goleta council members Roger Aceves and Tony Vallejo; as well as Santa Barbara school board members Ed Heron, Kate Parker and Monique Limon in endorsing Henderson’s campaign.

“I am honored to have support from both sides of the aisle, and from a growing list of public officials that don’t always agree but have a commitment to our schools,” Henderson said. "I’ve been meeting voters and excited to get my message of 'education first’ out loud and clear. Hope is a small district with a great reputation — I’d like to keep it that way.”

Although a nonpartisan race, the Democratic Party endorsed Henderson earlier this month. The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara joined the county party last week in endorsing Henderson in his campaign.

The Hope School District governs Vieja Valley, Monte Vista and Hope schools. Interestingly enough, the race for Hope School Board is one of the only local races in Santa Barbara County that is contested, with five people seeking three seats. In comparison, the race for Goleta City Council, Santa Barbara City College Board and multiple other jurisdictions did not have enough candidates to have a contested race.

Henderson has been a senior web project manager for Citrix System's SaaS Division in Goleta for over six years. Prior to that, he was a freelance graphic design, marketing and political consultant for over 20 years. Also an educator, he has served as adjunct faculty for Antioch University Santa Barbara on a part-time basis for over 15 years.

For more information on his campaign, please visit nelshenderson.com.

 
