Hope School Fifth Grader India Longo Leads the Way to Paper Chain Record

India Longo — a student at Hope School, which is one of three K-6 elementary schools in Santa Barbara’s Hope School District — is attempting to recreate a world record: the longest paper chain made by an individual.

She won’t be breaking the record alone, though. With the help from school mates, she wants to attempt to make a paper chain that is longer than the world record chain of 2,556 feet.

Even before its completion, the project has demonstrated how a group is stronger than an individual and that an individual can create something great.

On Friday, June 3, the school will come together to complete this chain. If each child makes 10 feet of chain, India anticipates that the chain, made from scratch paper and outdated textbooks, will be close to 3,000 feet long.

This demonstration will build community within Hope School, demonstrate the power of a dream and help students understand the power of working together.

India dreamt up this idea during her classroom Genius Hour, an idea based on the philosophy of 20-percent time, first practiced by Google.

Twenty-percent time is the program in which employees are able to dedicate time to their ideas and passions that could ultimately benefit their employer. Gmail is just one product of the innovation practice.

In Tim Barker’s fifth-grade class, students use Genius Hour to pursue their own passions and goals, like learning languages, origami and robotics.

For India, Genius Hour was devoted to researching, computing, writing persuasive letters, meeting with staff and administrators and writing a press release to reach her goal. Overall, the academic value of this time has been superb.

— Principal Barbara LaCorte, with the help of fifth-grader India Longo, represents Hope School.