Hope School Fourth-Graders Cultivate Native Demonstration Garden

Hope School fourth-graders recently completed a project studying California native plants.

It began with a visit to the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, where our students participated in a special docent-led tour (docent Diana Kennitt) of the native plants at the garden. They learned about how native plants grow and took notes on specific plants that they found interesting.

They then chose plants that they wanted to be included in a Native Demonstration Garden. They researched each plant and created a field guide for garden visitors.

If you would like to take a tour of our garden, stop by the school office for a field guide.

With the help of many community partners, including Santa Barbara Beautiful, Wyatt Talley and Complete Landscape Development, and Chris Gilliland and Common Ground Landscape Architects, as well as Santa Barbara Natives, Inc., Manzanita Nursery, and All Around Landscape Supply, we just completed our garden and celebrated with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The students are proud to be able to demonstrate once again that Hope School is a "green" school by converting a green space at our school into a garden showcase of drought tolerant plants.

— Barbara LaCorte is the principal for Hope School.