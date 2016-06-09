Hope School Goes for the Record, Constructs Giant Paper Chain

On Friday, June 3, fifth-grade student India Longo attempted to recreate a world record: the longest paper chain made by an individual.

Rather than taking on the 2,556-foot challenge on her own, she had help from her peers at Hope School, which is one of three K-6 elementary schools in Santa Barbara’s Hope School District.

Led by Longo, the group of students connected nearly a mile of paper, making one immense chain that approximately doubled the individual record of 2,556 feet and 5 inches.

According to Longo’s teacher, Tim Barker, the paper chain wrapped around Hope School’s mile lap four times.

“It was a stunning view to see all those links flowing across the recess yard,” he said.

Dreamt up during Genius Hour, a unique class period based on the principle of 20-percent time, the paper chain project involved researching, computing, writing persuasive letters, meeting with staff and administrators and writing a press release.

Longo calculated that if each of her peers were to craft 10 feet, the combined chain would be as long as the individual record — and her idea demonstrated how a group is stronger than an individual and that an individual can create something great.

“The children were very involved and excited, and many created more than the 10 feet that India asked of them. That’s why we were so successful,” Barker said.