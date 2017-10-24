Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:07 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Hope School Students Sleep Under Stars to Learn Astronomy

Most of tents withstood 45 mph winds that blew in overnight.
Most of tents withstood 45 mph winds that blew in overnight.  (Hope School District)
By Anne Hubbard for Hope School District | October 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

On the night of Oct. 19, while most children were home sleeping in their cozy beds, almost 50 Hope Elementary School fifth-graders, along with some brave parents, teachers and their principal, spent a gusty night camped outside on the school field.

The students have been studying astronomy in their classes during the day, but had the opportunity for some deep learning with this overnight experiential, cross-curricular experience.

The event began with an engineering lesson as students set up their own tents on the field the morning of the sleepover. After a full day of classes, they returned to school in the evening.

Krissie Cook, one of the district’s music teachers, who happens to have worked for NASA, led the astronomy activities such as creating dough planets to compare sizes and making star-finder wheels.

Chuck McPartlin from the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum Astronomical Unit brought telescopes for viewing Saturn, star clusters and constellations. Students wound down the night by gazing at the sky while hearing Greek myths.

The morning brought a sigh of relief that only one tent collapsed during the night from the 45-mph winds coming down San Marcos Pass.

Students enjoyed breakfast provided by their parents, then headed to classes where they worked on applying their mathematical knowledge of exponents to expressing distances of the planets.

— Anne Hubbard for Hope School District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 