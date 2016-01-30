Hope School Turns Over a New Leaf with Innovative, Student-Led Tower Garden Program

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Hope School, one of three K-6 elementary schools in Santa Barbara’s Hope School District, has launched a new program. In collaboration with Youth Effort Farms (YEF), a nonprofit organization funded by the Vincent Family Trust, Hope School is going into the “farm business.”

Monte Vista and Vieja Valley schools will soon be initiating their programs, as well.

On Friday, 30 beautiful, 10-foot-tall Water Tower Gardens — growing a variety of different salad greens — were delivered to Hope School. These towers are the nexus of the school’s Youth Effort Farm, an exciting and innovative new program through which students, teachers and parents together plant, grow, harvest and distribute fresh living greens to school families and others who make a commitment to become farm members.

Members commit to purchase four bunches of Spring Mix, Romaine, Butter Lettuce or Spinach from the school farm each week. Every Friday afternoon, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hope School will host a Farmers Market at which members pick up their produce from the students who have grown it.

Members will be billed monthly, and 75 percent of the net proceeds generated through the program will be contributed by YEF back to the school to help fund its physical education program, which currently is supported through PTA fundraising.

Hope School’s Youth Effort Farm will provide fresh, nutritious produce for everyone to enjoy, helping to encourage healthy eating habits. Hope School already has begun using the produce in its school lunch salad bar. Sixth-grade Student Salad Bar Ambassadors monitor the salad bar and encourage younger students to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Hope School Principal Barbara LaCorte is very enthusiastic about this project.

“Our students will be completely involved and hands-on in all aspects of the program, from seed to sales,” she said. “The opportunities for student learning are huge, encompassing science, math, nutrition and entrepreneurship, while also inspiring personal pride and responsibility.”

John Vincent and Shawn Ricci, co-founders of Youth Effort Farms, agree.

“We are so excited to see this project come to fruition,” they said in a statement. “Both of us grew up attending Santa Barbara schools and are so happy that we can give back to the community in such a meaningful way — doing something that promotes health and well being, helps educate our youth and also generates financial support for such worthwhile programs.

“The Hope School District elementary schools are the first test schools of what will likely be many schools throughout Southern California. We at YEF have big ambitions for the power of this program to help inspire, educate and support our youth.”