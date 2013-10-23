Theater Group Scares Up a Killer Attraction with Interactive Haunted House

Walk through the many facets of a serial killer’s mind with Haunt SB's weeklong 'Nightmare House,' opening Friday at Fishbon Pescadrome

Here’s your chance to delve into the mind of a serial killer, one whose parents raised him in a satanic cult complete with sacrificial rituals.

Local theater group Haunt SB will facilitate that experience beginning Friday night through a weeklong haunted house event, dubbed the "Nightmare House," at the Fishbon Pescadrome.

In reality, visitors are getting a glimpse inside the creative — albeit dark — mind of Matt Dorado, a 22-year-old recent theater arts graduate of Westmont College.

The attraction’s main character is of Dorado’s creation, a terribly horrific idea that’s meant to engage and simultaneously terrify participants.

Dorado founded Haunt SB this year after making his first foray into horror attraction directing last year, when he put on a Boogeyman Nightmare production through the Pacific Pride Foundation.

“I was raised on a healthy diet of horror movies and Alfred Hitchcock,” Dorado told Noozhawk this week. “Halloween is on my mind all the time. I just fell in love with it.

“I’d like them to come out of this experience terrified. This year I wanted to gear it toward a more mature audience.”

Guests will spend about 20 minutes walking through the many facets of a serial killer’s mind in groups of no more than six, entering different rooms to complete tasks before being swept off to other parts of the house at 101 S. Quarantina St. off of Milpas Street.

Participants must be age 18 or older, and come ready with an ID and to sign a release form.

Dorado also suggests visitors come with an empty bladder, a desire to become somewhat physically involved, and with $20 pre-sale tickets so they can sign up for times and not worry about tickets being sold out.

“It’s actually a gateway into his mind,” Dorado said of the killer attraction. “It’s going to be very interactive. So much disorientation. You’re going to want to look at the props.”

Visitors can also expect special lighting and effects, as well as appropriate smells and a specially composed soundtrack, courtesy of terror-artist Jon Autopsy, who has performed at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park and other attractions.

Dorado and the attraction’s dozen actors were putting the final decorating touches on the house this week, capping off planning that began in January in the hopes of raising the horror bar in Santa Barbara.

The haunted house kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through the following Friday. Doors will be open until midnight all days except next Monday through Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchase online by clicking here or on a limited basis at the door.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.