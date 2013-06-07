Horse Rider Seriously Injured in 100-Foot Fall in Refugio Canyon

Emergency personnel responded Friday afternoon to a report of a horse and rider who fell about 100 feet over a cliff in Refugio Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. at the Circle Bar B Guest Ranch, said fire Engineer Russ Sechler.

The rider suffered serious injuries, Sechler said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The condition of the horse was not available.

Firefighters and members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team responded to the scene, along with a county helicopter, Sechler said.

Initial reports indicated both the rider and the horse were unconscious, he said.

