Advice

Horse Sense and Healing Program Receives $50,000 Grant from Disabled Veterans National Foundation

By Marsha St. Clair for Join-Up International | September 7, 2015 | 12:51 p.m.

September 2, 2015 Solvang, California: Monty Roberts, founder of Join-Up International, and the Board of Directors of the California non-profit corporation were pleased to announce a much-needed grant of $50,000 from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF).

The grant will help cover the costs of the Horse Sense and Healing clinics for veterans with post-traumatic stress injuries.

Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.), CEO of DVNF, said, “Join-Up’s mission is both unique, and for many of our nation’s veterans, it is also life-changing. The impact this program has on the lives of veterans is one DVNF is glad to support."

VanFonda also expressed that it is the hope of DVNF that this grant helps with Join-Up International’s continuous commitment to the veterans' community.

Marsha St. Clair, the member of the Board of Directors who corresponded with DVNF to obtain the grant, was excited to share the news of the generosity of the foundation. 

"We urge those of you who believe in and support our program, Horse Sense and Healing, to spread the word about how both organizations together are making a difference to help our Veterans in need," she said.

Monty Roberts, renowned horse gentler, began running free-of-charge, resilience-building workshops for veterans and their families in 2010.

The three-day program involves working closely with horses, and the individuals and horses develop a special bond built upon mutual trust and respect.

Join-Up offers everyone an effective tool to rediscover themselves through the eyes of the horse. This self-awareness exercise deals effectively with emotional trauma, anti-social behavior, withdrawal, anger, stress and post-traumatic stress snjury.

In these workshops, Roberts, who holds two Ph.Ds in behavioral sciences, demonstrates the deep healing power of establishing a trusting relationship with horses without the use of force.

He assists veterans as they learn to develop a partnership with the horse. After three transformational days, veterans can better understand how to control their anger, confront painful memories, cope with real-life situations and move on with their lives and relationships.

"Because the Horse Sense and Healing clinics are free-of-charge to veterans, donations and grants are the only sources of income to help Join-Up International put more deserving veterans and their families through the program," said Debbie Loucks, director of development.

Executive Director, Pat Roberts, is looking forward to hosting the next three day clinic Sept. 11–13. She urges those who want to learn more to go to www.join-up.org/veterans.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.688.6288.

— Marsha St. Clair represents Join-Up International.

 
